William takes neutral stance in home nations World Cup game
The Prince of Wales previously said he could not ‘suddenly’ drop his support for the England team.
The Prince of Wales has taken a neutral stance in a social media post about the crunch World Cup game between England and Wales, after previously saying he could not drop his support for the English team.
William and the Princess of Wales’s official Twitter page posted the message “Here we go…may the best team win!” in English and Welsh ahead of Tuesday’s game in Qatar.
The prince previously came under fire from Welsh actor Michael Sheen, who described it as “entirely inappropriate” for him to visit the England team and present them with their shirts, given his role as the Prince of Wales.
Earlier this month William told Elin Jones, Llywydd of the Senedd, that he could not have “suddenly” dropped his support for the England team, which he has held since he was young.
“I’m telling everyone I’m supporting both, definitely. I can’t lose,” William said.
The prince and princess diplomatically sent a good luck message to both teams ahead of watching their opening World Cup matches.
William, who is president of the FA, is watching the matches from the UK.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.