William takes neutral stance in home nations World Cup game

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Prince of Wales has taken a neutral stance in a social media post about the crunch World Cup game between England and Wales, after previously saying he could not drop his support for the English team.

William and the Princess of Wales’s official Twitter page posted the message “Here we go…may the best team win!” in English and Welsh ahead of Tuesday’s game in Qatar.

The prince previously came under fire from Welsh actor Michael Sheen, who described it as “entirely inappropriate” for him to visit the England team and present them with their shirts, given his role as the Prince of Wales.

Earlier this month William told Elin Jones, Llywydd of the Senedd, that he could not have “suddenly” dropped his support for the England team, which he has held since he was young.

“I’m telling everyone I’m supporting both, definitely. I can’t lose,” William said.

The prince and princess diplomatically sent a good luck message to both teams ahead of watching their opening World Cup matches.

William, who is president of the FA, is watching the matches from the UK.