William takes neutral stance in home nations World Cup game

The Prince of Wales previously said he could not ‘suddenly’ drop his support for the England team.

Josh Payne
Tuesday 29 November 2022 19:34
The Prince of Wales presents an England shirt to Harry Kane (Eddie Keogh/The FA/PA)
The Prince of Wales has taken a neutral stance in a social media post about the crunch World Cup game between England and Wales, after previously saying he could not drop his support for the English team.

William and the Princess of Wales’s official Twitter page posted the message “Here we go…may the best team win!” in English and Welsh ahead of Tuesday’s game in Qatar.

The prince previously came under fire from Welsh actor Michael Sheen, who described it as “entirely inappropriate” for him to visit the England team and present them with their shirts, given his role as the Prince of Wales.

Earlier this month William told Elin Jones, Llywydd of the Senedd, that he could not have “suddenly” dropped his support for the England team, which he has held since he was young.

“I’m telling everyone I’m supporting both, definitely. I can’t lose,” William said.

The prince and princess diplomatically sent a good luck message to both teams ahead of watching their opening World Cup matches.

William, who is president of the FA, is watching the matches from the UK.

