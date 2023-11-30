Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Henry Kissinger’s trips to the UK through the years

The diplomat spent much of his time in the United Kingdom helping to cement the ‘special relationship’ between the US and UK.

PA Reporters
Thursday 30 November 2023 08:29
Henry Kissinger in 1995 with the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh (PA)
Henry Kissinger in 1995 with the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh (PA)
(PA Wire)

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger has died at the age of 100.

The diplomat dominated foreign policy under former US presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner spent much of his time in the United Kingdom helping to cement the “special relationship” between the US and UK.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of those moments in pictures.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in