William praises ‘unconditional care’ of workers in homelessness sector

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to the “unconditional care, compassion and humanity” shown by workers in the homelessness sector.

William met staff employed as night shelter managers, mental health nurses and housing officers in Aberdeen, during a trip to the city to personally thank them for their “enormous and invaluable contribution”.

At the event staged in a former church, the prince told the guests: “As you all know too well, homelessness is a complex issue, the wide variety of roles and expertise present today reflects that.

“From those who work in street outreach, to support workers, youth workers, mental health nurses, housing officers and night shelter managers.

“And just like our emergency services, you are the people who are there for others when they are in greatest need, providing unconditional care, compassion and humanity.”

In 2023 the future king, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, launched his ambitious Homewards project, which aims to develop a blueprint for eradicating homelessness in all its forms, “making it rare, brief and unrepeated”.

Six Homewards locations were chosen – Newport, Lambeth, Belfast, Aberdeen, Sheffield and three neighbouring Dorset towns, Poole, Bournemouth and Christchurch – with the aim of delivering bespoke solutions to the homelessness issues in each area.

Homewards Aberdeen hosted the lunch event for representatives from the homelessness sector which offered them the opportunity to network and to meet William, who joined some of the guests at their tables.

William added: “We have among us today those who go above and beyond in their efforts to help those in the greatest need.

“It’s been a privilege to meet some of you and to hear about the challenges you face, as well as your ideas on what more Homewards can do to support the sector.”

When the prince joined one group of guests, a woman said it was the first time she had been in a room with an architect and William replied, “People want to help, they just don’t know how to,” highlighting the importance of bringing different elements of the sector together.

Earlier William heard first-hand the frustrations of people who have faced homelessness, when he visited the Aberdeen offices of Shelter Scotland.

He chatted to David Gibson, who told the prince how he struggled with homelessness for more than 20 years, experiencing mental health and addiction issues, and served time in prison.

The former rough sleeper described how he overcame his issues, started volunteering for Shelter Scotland and now works for the charity as a housing rights worker, helping others experiencing similar problems.

Aberdeen City Council last month declared the region was in the grip of a housing emergency, which followed the Scottish Government announcing a nationwide housing emergency back in May.

Shelter Scotland’s head of communities Dan Fyffe-Jardin said the number of children “trapped” in temporary accommodation had doubled in the past year.

He said it was “fantastic” to see the prince congratulating his staff.

Mr Fyffe-Jardin added: “It’s absolutely amazing – all of our staff are superheroes on a day-to-day basis, they are right at the pointy end of the housing emergency.

“It’s just fantastic for our staff to have that moment and get a bit of recognition.”

William’s visit to Scotland also marked the announcement of Blue Light Card as a new official supporter or “activator” of the Homewards programme, alongside Pret A Manger and Homebase.

Blue Light Card – a leading discount scheme for the emergency services, NHS, social care sector and armed forces – has now also expanded its remit to include workers in the homelessness sector.