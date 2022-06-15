Royal Ascot racegoers swelter in heat as Queen misses another day

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall led the royal party.

Tony Jones
Wednesday 15 June 2022 16:36
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in the royal procession (PA)
(PA Wire)

Royal Ascot racegoers have sweltered in scorching temperatures but the Queen missed another day of the famous sporting event.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall again led the royal party, enjoying the atmosphere from the royal box and spending the day studying the form of the thoroughbreds.

Like the Queen, the world of racing looks forward to the summer meet, which is as much a social occasion as a sporting fixture.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi mingled with race-goers in the parade ring (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Charles and Camilla took part in the traditional procession along the course and travelled in the lead carriage with the master of the Queen’s household, Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex followed and Princess Beatrice, who on Tuesday walked through the gates of Royal Ascot with other racegoers, rode in the third carriage with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Russell and Tracy Rose, who have been regulars at Royal Ascot for decades, said it was a shame the Queen missed another day at the races but sympathised with the monarch.

Mr Rose said: “She’s an elderly lady and is conserving her energy and seems to be conscious about what she does. But I wouldn’t be surprised to see her make an appearance later this week if she can.

The Countess of Wessex and The Lady de Mauley (left) arrive in the royal procession (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

“Everybody would love to see her here.”

In the parade ring, the royal party stepped down from their carriages and waited as the horses from the first race were led in.

Owners, jockeys and trainers streamed into the open space to exchange final words before the Queen Mary Stakes began which was won by favourite Dramatised.

Among the crowds was dance star Oti Mabuse, comic Rob Beckett and Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins.

Cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James, who has been receiving end-of-life care at home for bowel cancer, was photographed enjoying the day with brother Benjamin James.

