William makes first trip to Scilly Isles since becoming Duke of Cornwall

The Prince of Wales will spend time with local businesses and residents of St Mary’s Island.

Tony Jones
Friday 10 May 2024 11:22
William during a visit to St Mary’s Harbour (Ben Birchall/PA)
William during a visit to St Mary’s Harbour (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales has made his first visit to the Isles of Scilly since becoming the Duke of Cornwall to meet businesses and organisations that use the main harbour.

William travelled to St Mary’s Island, home to the largest population among more than 200 islands, to tour the waterfront and learn about its importance to Islanders.

As heir to the throne, the prince is Duke of Cornwall and receives an income from the Duchy of Cornwall – a portfolio of land, property and investments – which owns much of the Isles of Scilly and nearly a third of residential buildings.

St Mary’s harbour is run by the duchy and handles passengers and vessels, from “Tripper Boats” to fishing vessels and cargo ships, making it a crucial part of the community and a hub for the vital tourism industry.

William will spend time with harbour operators as well as local people from firms on St Mary’s, hearing about life on the islands and their preparations for the summer season when tens of thousands of tourists flock to the rocky outcrops.

