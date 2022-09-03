Jump to content
In Pictures: Cabers tossed and stones thrown at Highland games

The Queen missed this year’s festivities.

Saturday 03 September 2022 15:15
Competitors were dressed in traditional kilts (Jane Barlow/PA)
Members of the royal family have been joined by thousands of spectators for the annual celebration of Scottish sports and cultural traditions at the Braemar Gathering.

The Queen, who has been suffering from mobility problems since last autumn, is usually in attendance, but this year the Prince of Wales was on hand in Aberdeenshire to enjoy the many disciplines on show ranging from caber tossing to Highland dancing.

The Massed Pipes and Drums enter the parade arena at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar (Jane Barlow/PA)
Highland dancers during their competition (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fellow competitors watched the footwork closely (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Royal Gurkhas perform a display drill in the arena (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Braemar Gathering is always held on the first Saturday in September in The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar.

The event, which sees competitors test their strength, dexterity and stamina across many sports, dates back more than 900 years to the time of King Malcolm Canmore, and has been run in its present form since 1832.

Teams of tug-of-war competitors took the strain… (Jane Barlow/PA)
…in a series of fiercely fought battles (Jane Barlow/PA)
A competitor in the weight throw watches his stone land (Jane Barlow/PA)
It was a chance for people to catch up with friends (Jane Barlow/PA)
A group of Nepalese dancers gave a display of their traditions (Jane Barlow/PA)
Thousands of spectators turned out for the annual event (Jane Barlow/PA)
