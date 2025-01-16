William postpones Army Air Corps visit due to bad weather
The Prince of Wales had been due to travel to a facility in Suffolk.
The Prince of Wales has postponed a visit to meet troops and their families from the Army Air Corps (AAC) due to bad weather.
William was due to arrive at Wattisham flying station in Suffolk in a Wildcat Helicopter, a reconnaissance aircraft in the AAC’s fleet.
Kensington Palace said: “With regret, this engagement has been postponed as a result of poor weather which would have significantly restricted the planned programme.
“The Prince of Wales sends his sincere apologies to those who he had been due to meet and hopes to reschedule his visit at the earliest convenience.”
William became the AAC’s Colonel-in-Chief in May 2024 when the King officially handed over the role at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop.