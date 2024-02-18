What the papers say – February 18

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince of Wales reportedly blocking the Duke of Sussex’s return to the royal family features among a range of stories on the front pages of Sunday’s papers in Britain.

The Sunday Mirror and Sun on Sunday say there is “no way back” for Harry to return to royal duties.

The Sunday Express leads with William blocking the duke’s return to the royal fold because “nothing has changed”.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph reports Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer launched a “broadside” at former US president Donald Trump over criticism of Nato members.

The war in Ukraine is the focus of The Observer as the nation pleads for more arms after they withdrew troops from Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine.

The Mail on Sunday says Just Stop Oil activists were planning on “occupying” the homes of MPs leading up to the general election.

The Independent runs with a story on “shocking figures” of unprosecuted rape and serious assault cases in mental health wards.

Russian campaigners have claimed that Russian intelligence officers visited Alexei Navalny just two days before his death, according to The Sunday Times.

And the Daily Star says its readers have saved a bear named Baloo in Romania.