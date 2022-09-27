Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Prince of Wales has no plans for formal investiture ceremony

William’s father Charles was invested with the title during an elaborate ceremony in Caernarfon Castle in July 1969.

Tony Jones
Tuesday 27 September 2022 12:59
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales has no plans to stage an investiture ceremony to formally mark receiving his new title, it has emerged.

William’s father was officially invested with the title Prince of Wales by the Queen during an event staged at Caernarfon Castle in July 1969.

During the elaborate ceremony the Queen placed a coronet on Charles’ head and helped arrange robes around his shoulders, and he pledged allegiance to his mother with the words: “I, Charles, Prince of Wales do become your liege man of life and limb.”

The investiture ceremony of the then-Prince of Wales in 1969 (PA)
(PA Wire)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have begun their first visit to Wales since receiving their titles, travelling to Anglesey where they made their first home as newlyweds and where they took Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Recommended

It is understood William has no plans for “any kind” of an investiture like the ceremony staged for the King, and is focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

A royal source said in the aftermath of the Queen’s death: “The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

The Princess of Wales arrives for a visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

A few days after the Queen’s death, William spoke via telephone with Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, a conversation where William mentioned his “deep affection for Wales”.

The prince, who served as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot when living on Anglesey with wife Kate, “expressed his and the Princess of Wales’s honour in being asked by the King to serve the Welsh people”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in