William and Kate to visit Birmingham

The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet designers, artists and playwrights in the city’s Jewellery Quarter.

Gwyn Wright
Monday 17 April 2023 19:09
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Birmingham on Thursday to meet future leaders in the arts and creative industries.

William and Kate will host designers, artists and playwrights at The Rectory restaurant on the edge of the city’s historic Jewellery Quarter.

The royal couple will hear about how the sector is growing and their guests’ experiences of opening and running a business in the city.

They will then join guests for a game of interactive darts downstairs in the 180 Club before greeting members of the public outside.

The Jewellery Quarter is a hub for artistic businesses in the city which produces up to 40% of all jewellery made in the UK.

