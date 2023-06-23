Kate and William join King and Queen for carriage procession at Royal Ascot

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined racegoers at Royal Ascot when they took part in the traditional carriage procession with the King and Queen.

William and Kate made their first appearance of the week at the famous Berkshire meet, where high fashion rubs shoulders with the racing world.

Kate wore a red dress by Alexander McQueen and a Philip Treacy hat while William, like the other royal men, looked smart in a morning suit, and top hat.

The couple live close to the racecourse, having moved to their four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park last year, to offer their children more freedom away from central London.

They were spotted on Thursday with eldest son Prince George at William’s former school Eton College, prompting speculation the young royal, who turns 10 next month, will follow in the footsteps of his father.

William and Kate were guests of the late Queen a number of times at Royal Ascot, a racecourse the monarch had a great affinity with and where she had more than 20 winners.

Charles and Camilla appeared ecstatic when their thoroughbred Desert Hero, an 18-1 longshot, won the King George V Stakes on Thursday – their first Royal Ascot win – and they have another chance of victory when Candle of Hope rides later in the Sandringham Stakes.

They were joined in the carriage procession by actress Dame Judi Dench, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi.