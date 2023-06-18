Charity boss praises Prince of Wales’ commitment to build social housing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A homelessness charity boss has praised the Prince of Wales’ commitment to build social housing on the Duchy of Cornwall’s land.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, William revealed he will build the housing on the 130,000-acre property empire he now controls after becoming the Prince of Wales.

Reacting to the news, Crisis chief executive Matt Downie said it was “great” to see William’s commitment to build the housing.

“We look forward to working together to create a country where everybody can enjoy the basic right of a good home,” he said.

The prince also said he wants to make it his mission to end homelessness in the UK.

He told the paper that he will launch a “really big project” to take on the issue.

However, the details of the five-year project are being kept secret until the end of the month.

“It’s nerve-racking,” he told the newspaper.

“But I’m really excited. I’ve been waiting for the right time to do this.”

Mr Downie said the prince was “absolutely right” that homelessness can be ended.

“Prince William is absolutely right,” he said.

“We can end homelessness. For too long it has been assumed that this problem is just too difficult or that it’s something we should simply accept as a society.

“Crisis has never believed that and we stand foursquare behind Prince William in his determination to end homelessness for good.”

The prince has previous experience tackling homelessness. He is the patron of Centrepoint, a charity which helps homeless young people.

Earlier this week, he officially opened Reuben House, a block of 33 studio properties in south-east London where rents are set at a third of a resident’s income, on behalf of the charity.