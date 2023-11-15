Kate to speak about her foundation’s early childhood research

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales will deliver the keynote speech at a symposium where the findings of new research from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will be presented.

Kate, who launched her early years Shaping Us campaign in January, will host the event at the Design Museum in London, attended by child and adult specialists and global thinkers.

The Shaping Us project aims to highlight the significance of the formative years of a child’s life.

The long-term project is said to be Kate’s “life’s work”, which she hopes will influence attitudes towards children in the early years period of their lives.

Kensington Palace said the centre has conducted a global listening exercise, involving experts from 21 countries to unite the thinking and agree on the key foundational skills laid in early childhood, but continue to grow beyond it, that help establish happy, healthy adult lives.

These social and emotional skills are described as fundamental to our future mental and physical wellbeing, shaping everything from our ability to form positive relationships to our capacity for learning, working and coping with adversity.

The Shaping Us National Symposium will share the findings from this exercise and focus on the action needed to make social and emotional skills a greater priority.

TV presenter Fearne Cotton, a Shaping Us champion, will present the event and the day will also feature talks from a range of thought leaders to outline the scientific, economic and human cases for prioritising early childhood.