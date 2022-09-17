Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Kate joins King, Queen Consort and William at palace lunch for governors-general

The quartet of royals took part in the key diplomatic engagement on Saturday.

Laura Elston
Saturday 17 September 2022 15:35
The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth realms at Buckingham Palace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth realms at Buckingham Palace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Princess of Wales joined the King, the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales for a Buckingham Palace lunch with governors-general from the Commonwealth realms on Saturday.

Kate was seen deep in conversation with Camilla during the key diplomatic engagement.

The princess, who wore her hair down, was pictured smiling at the Queen Consort, who was holding a drink with a slice of lemon in it, as the pair chatted.

The Princess of Wales chats with Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, governor-general of Saint Lucia, at Buckingham Palace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

At one stage, Kate, who was wearing a long three-strand pearl necklace, placed her hand on the arm of Saint Lucia governor-general Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles as they spoke.

Recommended

The princess also stood next to the King as he conversed with the dignitaries, with William also mingling in the busy room.

In addition to the UK, the King is head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

King Charles III and the Princess of Wales during the lunch (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

These are Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu.

But the monarchy’s future role in some of the countries appears less certain with the start of a new reign.

The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, said after the Queen’s death that he would call for a referendum on the country becoming a republic within three years.

The Prince and Princess of Wales (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has said her government will not pursue becoming a republic following the death of the Queen.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said “now is not a time” to discuss the country becoming a republic, but he has not ruled out a future referendum on the issue.

Jamaica is expected to follow Barbados, which became a republic in November 2021, although it remains within the Commonwealth.

Recommended

Camilla and Kate chatting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness told William and Kate during their tour in March his country was “moving on” and intended to “fulfil our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in