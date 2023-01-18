Jump to content

Kate visits children’s nursery to learn about early years work

Kate is touring the Foxcubs Nursery in Luton as part of her ongoing efforts to elevate the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.

Tony Jones
Wednesday 18 January 2023 11:06
The Princess of Wales has arrived at a nursery to learn about its work supporting the early years development of children (PA)
The Princess of Wales has arrived at a nursery to learn about its work supporting the early years development of children.

Kate is touring the Foxcubs Nursery in Luton as part of her efforts to elevate the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.

Rated ‘outstanding’ by education watchdog Ofsted, Foxcubs Nursery is run by the Early Years Alliance, which offers 70 places for local children aged between two and five years old.

With a focus on learning through play, the centre offers places to families eligible for free childcare and early education and encourages parents to become involved in the life of the nursery.

During her visit, Kate will meet staff and discuss the role nurseries play in shaping a child’s development.

She will also join a talk with parents about the support the nursery provides on a day-to-day basis and for the long-term social and emotional development of their child.

