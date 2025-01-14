Kate in poignant return to cancer hospital where she was treated to thank staff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales has made an “incredibly poignant” visit to the hospital where she was treated for cancer to personally thank staff for her care.

Kate returned to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, west London, on Tuesday morning, where she expressed her gratitude to her medical teams and showed support to patients undergoing cancer treatment.

The surprise official solo engagement – the princess’s first of 2025 – was described as an important moment in Kate’s “personal journey”.

It had not been previously disclosed that Kate, who underwent chemotherapy last year, was treated at the Marsden – a world-leading state-of-the art cancer centre known for its pioneering research.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.”

Kate, dressed in a long dark brown tartan coat and burgundy polo neck and skirt, said as she arrived at the hospital’s main entrance: “I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it’s quite nice.”

One woman told the princess as she sat with patients and their families on the ward: “I think you’ve managed the children amazingly well.”

Kate replied: “Oh that’s kind.”

The princess added: “The treatments are really so different and so varied, it impacts families differently.”

Kate was said to have wanted to show her support in person to those going through cancer treatment.

The unannounced visit coincided with the news that Kate has become joint royal patron of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, alongside the Prince of Wales.

The patronage was once held by Diana, Princess of Wales, and William has been its president for many years, but will now serve as co-patron with Kate.

The Palace was keen to stress that the guidance around Kate’s return to public-facing engagements had not changed and it would continue to be gradual.

“Today was about visiting the Marsden to reflect on her own personal journey,” a spokesperson said.

The princess, in her new role as patron, was said to be looking forward to supporting the Marsden’s work in advancing cancer research, treatment and care as well as learning more about how it can benefit patients in the future.

Kate celebrated her 43rd birthday last week, with the Prince of Wales paying a heartfelt public tribute to her as the “most incredible wife and mother”, saying “the strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable”.

The visit to the Marsden comes two days before the first anniversary of Kate’s admittance to the London Clinic for major abdominal surgery on January 16 2024.

She spent nearly two weeks in hospital after the operation, and was recuperating at home when she was told she had cancer and had to begin chemotherapy.

William described 2024 as “brutal” and probably “the hardest year” of his life, with his father, the King, also diagnosed with the disease.

In June, the princess, in a candid written message, revealed she was “making good progress” but had “good days and bad days”, was “not out of the woods yet” and was facing a few more months of treatment.

In September, the princess confirmed she had completed her treatment, but revealed that she, William and their children had faced an “incredibly tough” time.