What the papers say – January 18

The front pages on Thursday cover a variety of topics, with news on the royal family taking the lead.

The Daily Telegraph and Metro report King Charles is set to go under the knife for prostate surgery and Catherine, Princess of Wales has been admitted to hospital for planned surgery to her abdomen.

The Daily Express, The Sun, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star focus more on Kate and her operation, with the Princess of Wales said to be “doing well”.

The Times and the Guardian splash with the latest on Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda legislation, with the Prime Minister securing Commons approval for his Bill after rebel MPs backed down.

The Financial Times tells of investors scaling back expectations for interest rate cuts in the UK, US and Europe, with global stocks falling back as a result.

Lastly, the i says new information about the Post Office scandal has come to light, as former postmasters seek justice.