Kate visits nursing home to discover how family-run business cares for elderly

She visited Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough.

Tony Jones
Tuesday 21 February 2023 12:02
The Princess of Wales is visiting a nursing home (PA)
The Princess of Wales is visiting a nursing home (PA)
(PA Wire)

The Princess of Wales has arrived at a nursing home to discover how the family-run business is caring for the elderly.

Kate has made improving the experiences of the very young, through her early years work, her focus but will learn how those at the end of their lives are supported at the Oxford House Nursing Home.

Based in Slough, the nursing home looks after up to 34 residents. It also operates a domiciliary care organisation, Oxford House Community Care, which provides support to enable local residents to live independently in their own homes.

During her visit Kate will hear about Oxford House’s use of technology to stimulate and enrich the daily lives of residents.

This includes an interactive sensory table, bought in 2020 in response to pandemic restrictions, and a new interactive wall which will be used to support residents with dementia.

Kate will also join residents taking part in a pancake making activity to mark Shrove Tuesday, before visiting the home’s award-winning garden to meet with staff and volunteers.

