In Pictures: Carol service brings some joy at end of difficult year for royals
The King and Princess of Wales revealed they had been diagnosed with cancer during a difficult year for the royal family.
The royal family faced a difficult and upsetting year as both the King and Princess of Wales revealed they had been diagnosed with cancer.
The health blows faced by Charles and Kate torpedoed any plans for a run-of-the-mill year as the King looked to settle in amid the aftermath of the late Queen’s death and his accession in 2022 and the hectic demands of the coronation in 2023.
But the year ended on a more positive note, with Charles going on a tour of Australia and Samoa and Kate enjoying a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey with the Prince of Wales and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Photographers from the PA news agency were on hand throughout the year to capture the highs and the lows.