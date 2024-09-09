Princess of Wales confirms return to public duties in heartfelt video message

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Princess of Wales has appeared in a deeply personal video with her family to confirm she will return to public duties following the completion of her chemotherapy course.

Kate’s heartfelt message about her cancer journey is spoken over images showing the Waleses and their children enjoying the outdoors, walking through woods and the couple shown cuddling as they hold hands.

She describes the past nine months since her serious health issues began as “incredibly tough for us as a family” and how the “cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone”, with the experience giving her a “new perspective on everything.”

The King and Queen are understood to feel the princess’ announcement is wonderful news and continue to offer their love and support.

Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes Princess of Wales

In the video, Kate says: “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

“Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Kate, who is continuing to work from home, is hoping to return to a light programme of public duties for the remainder of the year, reflecting her need to make a full recovery, and aims for a handful of engagements in the coming months.

She is also working towards appearing with the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service staged at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

The princess’ Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey has become a firm fixture in the royal calendar in recent years and she has begun working with her team on the project and is likely to host the event.

Kate has received messages of support from the public and said she and her husband had “drawn strength” from all those helping them and “Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling”.

The video, shot in August in Norfolk where the Waleses have a family home, sounded a positive note reflected in the images of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis playing in fields or enjoying a game of cards with their parents under a tree.

It ended with the princess’ words of reassurance for others who are still being treated for cancer: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand.

“Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

The princess had been receiving chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February with the King beginning his care earlier that month following his cancer diagnosis after treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The princess was initially admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 and at the time, her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found cancer.

She appeared emotional in a video in March where she announced the state of her health and spoke of the “huge shock” of the medical development.

The latest footage shows Kate very much at home in the outdoors and it is understood she found sanctuary in the natural world during her treatment.

Images of the princess surrounded by her family, including her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, show the importance of creativity connection and closeness to the future Queen.

The small number of events Kate hopes to attend this year will feature some of the causes, issues and charities that are closest to her heart, and behind the scenes she will be carrying out meetings.

There is speculation following her experience with cancer she may take on a closer role with one of the medical organisations or charities working in the cancer field.

For the future, decisions about her public duties in 2025 will be taken in line with medical advice.