Full statement from the Princess Royal following the death of the Queen

Anne said she ‘was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life’.

Pa
Tuesday 13 September 2022 19:00
The Queen and the Princess Royal during a visit to a community project in Glasgow in 2021 (PA)
The Queen and the Princess Royal during a visit to a community project in Glasgow in 2021 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The Princess Royal said it had been “an honour and a privilege” to accompany the Queen on her final journeys as she travelled with the monarch’s coffin back to London.

Anne’s full statement said: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.

“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.

The Princess Royal accompanied the coffin of the Queen on a plane to England from Scotland (Victoria Stewart/Daily Record/PA)
(PA Wire)

“We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.

“We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted.

“I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of the monarch.

“To my mother, The Queen, thank you.”

