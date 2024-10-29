England ‘became a force again’ under Gareth Southgate, says new MBE Chris Powell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Former England football coach Chris Powell has said the team became “a force again” under Gareth Southgate after being made an MBE.

Powell said he was “ecstatic” to be honoured for services to football by the Princess Royal after a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday morning.

The 55-year-old said: “I’ve been awarded for what I love doing and that’s football – playing, coaching, managing, being involved in the game in general.”

Powell was part of Southgate’s England coaching team at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

He said the former manager would be remembered in future years as having done a “real solid job”.

“He introduced so many new things – he embraced the media, embraced the everyday supporter, and everyone felt part of England,” he continued.

“It didn’t end the way I’m sure Gareth wanted. But again, he got into a final by hook or by crook – we got there.

“We didn’t get over the line in two finals, but England became a force again.”

A football club is in the fabric of towns, of cities, and it's not only when we play there every Saturday, but it's about the wider community Chris Powell

Regarding the new England manager, Thomas Tuchel, Powell said fans should “give him a chance” and “back him all the way”.

Asked about the importance of his work supporting grassroots football, the former player said: “I’ve always recognised that a football club is in the fabric of towns, of cities, and it’s not only when we play there every Saturday, but it’s about the wider community.

“It’s about the fans and engaging with them.

“People look up to us, people look up to players, look up to coaches and managers, and I’ve always felt it’s important to make sure that you’re part of that community.”

Powell played more than 700 matches with clubs including Southend United, Charlton Athletic and Derby County, won five England caps, and is currently an assistant manager at Sheffield Wednesday.

He also appears as a commentator on the television series Ted Lasso.