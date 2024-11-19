Anne opens £145m bridge after being delayed by bad weather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Princess Royal has officially opened the £145 million Gull Wing Bridge – the largest rolling bascule bridge in the world.

Anne pressed a button to open the distinctive crossing, which spans Lake Lothing in Lowestoft, Suffolk, triggering the lifting of the hydraulic cylinders to allow the Excelsior, a traditional Lowestoft fishing smack, to pass through.

Her arrival on Tuesday afternoon was delayed by almost an hour due to disruptions caused by bad weather.

The King’s sister, dressed in a red jacket, tartan skirt and knee high boots, donned a beige overcoat and red scarf for her walk across the bridge in the chilly conditions.

During her tour of the long-awaited crossing, she was seen standing and peering up at the bascule span’s huge white posts – which resemble the wings of a gull and inspired local children to come up with its name.

Anne met Jack Baldry, 16; and Hayden Nicholls and Eva Ainslie, both 15; from Lowestoft, who coined the name “Gull Wing” as part of a competition for nearby schools.

The trio were in Year 6 pupils at the town’s Somerleyton Primary School when they originally suggested the idea.

Funding for the landmark was first announced in 2016 and construction began four years ago, with delays before it eventually opened for use in September.

Members of the public, wrapped up in coats, hats and scarves, gathered to see the royal visitor.

The third bridge across Lake Lothing, it was built to reduce traffic congestion in the town, regenerate the area and attract investment for the local economy.

It is open to pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles and is 345 metres long.

Anne, 74, spent five nights in hospital in the summer after suffering concussion and minor head injuries in a horse-related incident on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

She recuperated at home before returning to public duties less than three weeks later.