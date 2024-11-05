Camilla’s chest infection: How the royals’ health troubles stacked up in 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The royal family’s health blows have led to one of the most personally challenging years for the Windsors.

Both the King and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer in 2024, as was Sarah, Duchess of York.

Then the Princess Royal was rushed to hospital after being struck by a horse while out walking on her Gatcombe Park estate, and now the Queen has pulled out of engagements during Remembrance week due to a chest infection.

News of the King’s cancer – undisclosed in its form – came in February, after it was discovered while he was treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate in January.

Charles cancelled all face-to-face public duties, and the Prince of Wales, who was caring for Kate after she had major abdominal surgery in January, returned to work, with Camilla and Anne also holding the fort.

The King, who continued working behind the scenes, resumed his weekly audiences later that month with the then-prime minister, and told Rishi Sunak the public’s “wonderful” get well messages had “reduced me to tears most of the time”.

Online conspiracy theories began to escalate about Kate’s health, with the princess in the end delivering a bombshell video message to the nation in March revealing she was undergoing chemotherapy after post-operative tests showed she also had cancer.

Well-wishes flooded in from around the world and the King was said to be “so proud” of his “beloved daughter-in-law” for her courage in speaking out about her diagnosis.

Charles, who made an appearance at church on Easter Sunday, returned to public-facing duties in April by visiting a cancer centre in London, with his medical team “very encouraged” by the progress he had made.

The King also travelled to France for D-Day commemorations. Camilla has spoken of urging her husband to slow down.

The royal couple hosted an incoming state visit for the Emperor of Japan, and last month Charles and Camilla headed to Australia and Samoa for a hectic overseas tour.

High-profile appearances in the UK included the annual Trooping the Colour, with Charles in a carriage rather than on horseback because of his illness, and a welcome brief return for Kate, who said in an update that she has “good days and bad days”, but was “not out of the woods yet”.

Kate also presented the men’s trophy on a day out to Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte.

There was a further health blow for the royal family in late June when the Princess Royal, now 74, was rushed to hospital after being struck by a horse while out walking on her Gatcombe Park estate.

Anne suffered concussion and mild head injuries and spent five nights in hospital, before she returned gradually to public duties three weeks later, when she was hailed as a “super trooper” by William and Kate.

Sarah, Duchess of York meanwhile was diagnosed with malignant melanoma skin cancer, just months after facing breast cancer. She later said her treatment had been successful.

Kate announced she had finished her chemotherapy course in a heartfelt video in September, in which she spoke about her experience while footage played of the Waleses and their children enjoying time together outdoors.

The princess, 42, said she was entering “this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life”.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said.

She added: “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long.”

She travelled to Merseyside last month with William to meet privately with bereaved families of the Southport stabbing victims before greeting emergency responders in front of the cameras.

It was her first joint public appearance alongside her husband since her cancer treatment ended, marking a major milestone in her gradual journey back to public duties.

She has also met aides to discuss staging her annual Christmas carol service in December.

Kate is hoping to join the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in honour of the war dead on Sunday – an important fixture in the royal family’s calendar – but her attendance is yet to be confirmed.

Camilla too has pledged to be there after pulling out of the annual Field of Remembrance opening at Westminster Abbey on Thursday due to her chest infection.

“With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.