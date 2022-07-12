Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Priti Patel will not run in Tory leadership race to replace Boris Johnson

The Home Secretary said: “I will not be putting my name forward for the ballot of MPs.”

Sam Blewett
Tuesday 12 July 2022 14:29
Priti Patel won’t run to be prime minister (Danny Lawson/PA)
Priti Patel won’t run to be prime minister (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Home Secretary Priti Patel has ruled herself out of the Tory leadership race to replace Boris Johnson after spending days mulling over whether to stand.

The minister on the right of the party said she would not be standing just hours before the deadline for the first hurdle of securing nominations from 20 Conservative MPs.

She made the announcement after Cabinet allies Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries gave their backing to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the Brexiteers’ candidate.

In a statement, Ms Patel said: “I am grateful for the encouragement and support colleagues and party members have offered me in recent days in suggesting that I enter the contest for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

“I will not be putting my name forward for the ballot of MPs.

Recommended

“Like all Conservative MPs and party members, I will be listening to cases being put forward by the candidates standing for the leadership of the party, and trust the contest will be conducted in a good spirit that brings our party together.”

Ms Patel’s announcement came after Cabinet allies Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries gave their backing to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the Brexiteers’ candidate (PA)
(PA Wire)

Sources close to Ms Patel would not disclose the reasons behind her decision, nor would they indicate who she is likely to back as the next prime minister.

She has been dogged by bullying allegations in the past, claims she denies, and there have been warnings against crowding out right-wing candidates.

Not being in the race will put her in an influential position in trying to drum up support for another hopeful, which would be one way to boost her chances of remaining in the Cabinet.

Ms Dorries and Mr Rees-Mogg, the Brexit opportunities minister, came out in support for Ms Truss after attending the Cabinet meeting of caretaker Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Recommended

The Culture Secretary told reporters in Downing Street that Ms Truss, who voted to remain in the 2016 referendum, is probably a “stronger Brexiteer than both of us”.

Tory right-winger Steve Baker warned a day earlier of a “grave danger of fragmentation” if Ms Patel and others ran.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in