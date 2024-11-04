Jenrick accepts role of shadow justice secretary in rival Badenoch’s top team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Robert Jenrick has accepted the role of shadow justice secretary in his former leadership rival Kemi Badenoch’s senior team, the PA news agency understands.

The new Tory leader has also chosen Dame Priti Patel as her shadow foreign secretary and Mel Stride as her shadow chancellor.

All three ran as candidates against Ms Badenoch in the race to succeed Rishi Sunak.

The appointments to the opposition frontbench are an effort to unite different factions of the Conservative Party after a long internal election battle, it is understood.

The new Conservative leader said she would offer all her rivals in the race roles in her shadow cabinet, but former home secretary James Cleverly has already ruled himself out from such a job.

An ally of Mr Jenrick said: “Rob thinks the party needs to come together and take the fight to Labour. Unity could not be more important. He’s eager to expose Labour’s dreadful record on law and order.”

Ms Badenoch earlier named Laura Trott shadow education secretary and Tory former minister Neil O’Brien shadow education minister, who both appeared in their new roles in the Commons at education questions on Monday.

Essex MP Dame Rebecca Harris has been tipped as the expected choice for the new chief whip, while Nigel Huddleston and Lord Dominic Johnson have been made joint chairmen.

Ms Badenoch has told Tory staff that Mr Huddleston and Lord Johnson have been appointed due to their broad experience within the party, it is understood.

Other potential frontbenchers include former energy security secretary Claire Coutinho and interim shadow culture secretary Julia Lopez.

In an address to Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) staff on Monday morning, Ms Badenoch identified winning back council seats at local elections as the first challenge the party faces.

She is also understood to have said the party can turn their situation around in one term and that policy will come soon, but the party needs to start with principles such as freedom of speech and personal responsibility.

Ms Badenoch is expected to name her full shadow cabinet team ahead of their first meeting on Tuesday.

The announcement of the new shadow cabinet follows Ms Badenoch’s victory over fellow finalist former immigration minister Mr Jenrick in the Tory leadership race on Saturday.

In her first media appearance since that victory, she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that she would tell “hard truths” to the country and her party.

She also drew criticism for suggesting the so-called partygate scandal that saw Boris Johnson fined for breaking lockdown rules had been “overblown” while insisting it was time to “draw a line under all that happened over the last 14 years.”