What the papers say – January 25

Financial concerns about the UK’s future dominate the front pages.

The Guardian and Financial Times report Germany has agreed to send battle tanks to Ukraine, in a move described by The Daily Telegraph as a “hammer blow” for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Citing the statistic that every six days someone is killed by an offender on probation, the Daily Mirror asks “when will the Government address these deadly failings?” following Zara Aleena’s murder.

Britain’s prospects for growth have declined and left the Chancellor with a multibillion-pound hole ahead of the March budget, reports The Times.

The i has been told Jeremy Hunt was left “suprised” at the extent of the spike in public borrowing, which was prompted by the Government capping energy prices this winter.

The Daily Mail calls on Mr Hunt to deliver a growth plan after the national debt hit £2.5 trillion.

A think tank claims in Metro that the north of England is being badly neglected despite promises to “Level Up” the region.

Mr Hunt is warned in the Daily Express against increasing the stage pension age 11 years earlier than planned.

Meanwhile, The Independent reveals one-third of black and ethnic minority NHS staff have experienced racism or bullying.

The Sun leads with horror stories of freezing temperatures and other tough conditions on the set of a new game show being shot in the UK.

And the Daily Star carries a warning over the espionage potential of smart gadgets.