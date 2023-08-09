Majority of public ‘worried cuts could force closures of museums and galleries’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A majority of the public are worried about funding cuts forcing the closure of heritage and cultural attractions, new research suggests.

A survey of 2,000 adults by the Prospect union found that 60% voiced concerns, with many keen on making heritage part of their holiday plans.

Three out of four respondents said they believe it is important to learn about the culture and heritage of the UK and the wider world through museums and other heritage attractions.

Despite the current economic problems the country faces, it is clear that the public believe that the heritage sector should be prioritised and protected Sue Ferns, Prospect

Around 60% of those surveyed expressed concern that heritage and cultural attractions in their local area could be closed or reduce access to the public in order to cut public spending.

Sue Ferns, senior deputy general secretary of Prospect said: “Trips to historic homes and gardens and our unrivalled museums and galleries are a summer staple for the British public.

“Their popularity with people of all ages shows they are an enduring and valued part of our national life.

“But for all the political rhetoric around pride in British history and culture, years of funding cuts have led to closures and cutbacks, threatening the ability of future generations to enjoy them.

“Despite the current economic problems the country faces, it is clear that the public believe that the heritage sector should be prioritised and protected.

“Politicians of all parties must match their warm words with cold hard cash.”