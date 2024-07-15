Attacks on garda at site earmarked for asylum seekers reprehensible – Harris

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Major disturbances at a site designated to house asylum seekers in north Dublin have been described as “reprehensible” by Taoiseach Simon Harris.

A large-scale security operation is continuing after gardai clashed with protesters at the former Crown Paints factory in Coolock.

A large number of people gathered at the site on Monday and gardai have been attacked on several occasions with missiles.

A number of garda cars have been damaged and one was set on fire.

Fifteen people have been charged in relation to public order incidents and are due to appear before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday evening.

Mr Harris said: “The scenes we have witnessed in Coolock today are reprehensible.

No person has a right to burn cars, damage property, or attack members of An Garda Siochana and emergency services Simon Harris

“The Minister for Justice (Helen McEntee) has briefed me throughout the day and the law will be implemented.

“No person has a right to burn cars, damage property or attack members of An Garda Siochana and emergency services.

“These actions are criminal and are designed to sow fear and division.”

He added: “We should not accept them being legitimised in any way by describing them as ‘protest’.

“I want to thank An Garda Siochana, who have come under attack today. They have shown extraordinary professionalism.

“A security guard was attacked for simply doing his job. He and his family are in my thoughts and I hope he makes a speedy recovery.”

Ms McEntee said she was “appalled” by the scenes which developed through the day.

Incapacitant spray was used by the garda public order unit in an attempt to disperse a crowd which had gathered close to where a makeshift anti-immigration camp had been set up.

Gardai during a stand-off with protesters (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA Wire )

The violence flared in the morning after preparations were made to start work at a disused building which is to be redeveloped to house asylum seekers.

Protesters gathered, some with their faces covered, and a number of fires were set. Videos and pictures posted on social media on Monday showed a digger in flames.

Workers who were to begin renovating the premises were removed from the site.

Wheelie bins were set alight by protesters (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA Wire )

The protest camp was set up several months ago to prevent workers from renovating the premises, with people there around the clock.

Videos on social media also showed a stand-off between gardai and protesters, while some demonstrators shouted abuse at officers.

Dozens of gardai formed a line to bar access to protesters.

Officers from the Public Order Unit were also in the area as well as the garda helicopter.

The violence escalated as bricks and fireworks were thrown at garda officers and the fire service, and bins and mattresses were set alight.

Traffic was diverted from the area and one of the city’s main arteries, the Malahide Road was closed.

Protesters and gardai after a number of fires were started factory in Coolock (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Pictures from the scene showed a number of people being detained by Gardai.

A larger number of people gathered on Monday evening after a call on social media for a protest to take place at 6pm.

Gardai were again attacked with missiles and responded by using incapacitant spray.

A Garda car was set alight and two buses were surrounded as protesters moved towards Coolock Garda station

A garda spokesman said officers remain at the scene of a “serious public order incident”.

The spokesman added: “There is a significant Garda presence in place, which includes several Garda public order units.

“Several people have been arrested, and are currently in custody at Garda stations in Dublin, pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“The Malahide Road at Coolock is currently closed in both directions, and local diversions are in place.

“It is the intention to re-open the Malahide Road as soon as it safe to do so.

“This operation remains ongoing.”

Ms McEntee said: “I am appalled at the violent scenes in Coolock today. This is thuggish criminal behaviour and has no place in our society.

“The Garda commissioner (Drew Harris) has kept me updated throughout the day and he has assured me that everything will be done to bring those responsible to justice.”

Ms McEntee added: “Public order units and regular Garda members have been out in force today. Fifteen people have been arrested and will be brought before the courts this evening.

“Arson and assaults are reprehensible and serious crimes. They will be fully investigated and those involved will be held to account for their actions.

“This is not protest. What we have seen today does not represent the decent communities of Coolock and surrounding areas.

“Gardai will continue to manage the situation and support the community.”

The burning of vehicles and attempted burning of the building are violent criminal acts and must be strongly condemned Sinn Fein councillor Micheal Mac Donncha

A spokesman for the Dublin Fire Brigade said: “The Malahide Road is closed in both directions near the industrial park as we deal with pallets and construction machinery alight.

“Three fire engines from Kilbarrack, North Strand and Finglas fire stations along with a turntable ladder are on scene.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Integration said: “This morning a provider attempted to begin work on the former Crown Paints factory in Coolock to allow it be used as accommodation for people seeking international protection.

“No international protection applicants were due to be accommodated today as the work is anticipated to take several weeks.

“Protests at the entrance to this site have delayed work beginning on this site for several months.

“The department condemns all acts of criminality and intimidation of providers and their employees.”

Sinn Fein Dublin City councillor Micheal Mac Donncha described the scenes as “deplorable”.

He said: “The burning of vehicles and attempted burning of the building are violent criminal acts and must be strongly condemned.

“Those responsible should desist immediately.

“This is an effort to spread fear and hate in our communities and the vast majority of decent people want nothing to do with it.”