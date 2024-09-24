Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Activists attempt ‘genocide’ spray paint protest at Labour conference entrance

Youth Demand claimed responsibility for the protest.

Richard Wheeler
Tuesday 24 September 2024 12:51
People working to remove graffiti sprayed by Youth Demand on the security check-in building at the Labour Party conference (Peter Byrne/PA)
People working to remove graffiti sprayed by Youth Demand on the security check-in building at the Labour Party conference (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Protesters opposed to the Government’s approach to arms sales to Israel have spray painted “genocide conference” on a security entrance at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

Youth Demand claimed responsibility for the protest and said two of its supporters were taken away as they were part way through writing the “conference” part of their message.

The new Labour Government has suspended around 30 out of a total of 350 arms export licences to Israel, amid concerns they could be used in violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza conflict.

A Youth Demand spokesperson said: “Labour is still arming Israel despite a majority of the public backing a complete arms embargo.

“Despite admitting there is a ‘clear risk’ of ‘serious violation of international humanitarian law’, they have spinelessly suspended less than 10% of arms licences.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in