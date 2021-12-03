Three arrested over death of woman in Co Down

Police have appealed for information over the death in Ballynahinch.

Jonathan McCambridge
Friday 03 December 2021 11:05
The PSNI has appealed for information following the death of a woman in Co Down (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Three men have been arrested following the death of a 20-year-old woman in Co Down.

Police received a report at about 8.30pm on Thursday that a woman was found collapsed within a unit of flats on Dromore Street in Ballynahinch.

It was later confirmed that the woman had died. A post-mortem examination will take place later to determine the cause of death.

Three men, two aged 26 and one aged 30, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remain in custody as enquiries continue.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We would ask if anyone was in the wider Dromore Street area last night and noticed anything suspicious at this address or in the wider area to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1626 02/12/21.”

