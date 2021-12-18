Man seriously injured in assault
Police have appealed for information following the incident in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
A man has been left with serious facial injuries following an assault in Co Armagh.
Detectives are appealing for information in relation to the incident, which occurred in the Lough Road area of Lurgan.
The 36-year-old was assaulted at around 2am on Saturday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Efforts are ongoing to identify those involved and we would appeal to anyone who may have noticed anything or anyone suspicious in the area to contact the non-emergency number 101.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.