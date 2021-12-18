Man seriously injured in assault

Police have appealed for information following the incident in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Jonathan McCambridge
Saturday 18 December 2021 12:44
The PSNI has appealed for information following an assault in Lurgan (Niall Carson/PA)
A man has been left with serious facial injuries following an assault in Co Armagh.

Detectives are appealing for information in relation to the incident, which occurred in the Lough Road area of Lurgan.

The 36-year-old was assaulted at around 2am on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Efforts are ongoing to identify those involved and we would appeal to anyone who may have noticed anything or anyone suspicious in the area to contact the non-emergency number 101.”

