Man in court on murder charge over Co Down stab death

Aidan Mann, 28, died at the scene in Downpatrick on Monday.

Jonathan McCambridge
Wednesday 05 January 2022 11:32
Forensic officers at the scene in Downpatrick, County Down (Liam McBurney/PA)
Forensic officers at the scene in Downpatrick, County Down (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has faced court charged over a fatal stabbing in Co Down.

Barry Donnelly, 36, of Church Street, Downpatrick, appeared by videolink at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

He is also charged with possessing offensive weapons, described in court as two large kitchen knives.

Aidan Mann, a 28-year-old tattoo artist, was attacked on Church Street in Downpatrick on Monday.

Forensic officers at the scene of the stabbing in Downpatrick, Co Down (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

He was given treatment by paramedics but died at the scene.

A PSNI detective inspector told the court she can connect the defendant to the charges.

Donnelly spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.

A defence solicitor made no application for bail and told the court her client had made admissions in interviews and expressed remorse.

Donnelly was remanded in custody.

