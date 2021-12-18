Man shot dead in west Belfast
Police have launched a murder inquiry.
A man in his 30s has been shot dead in west Belfast
Police are currently at the scene of the shooting incident in Rodney Drive.
The victim was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and has since been pronounced dead.
Detectives have launched a murder investigation.
The PSNI has asked anyone with information about the incident to call on the non-emergency number 101.
SDLP west Belfast Representative Paul Doherty said: “This incident has been deeply shocking and distressing to the St James’ community.
“There is no place in our society for violence.
“Of course, the thoughts of the whole community will first and foremost be with the victim this evening after this heinous attack.
“I would encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist the PSNI with their inquiries.”
