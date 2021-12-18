Man shot dead in west Belfast

Police have launched a murder inquiry.

Jonathan McCambridge
Saturday 18 December 2021 20:35
A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge (Niall Carson/PA)
A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man in his 30s has been shot dead in west Belfast

Police are currently at the scene of the shooting incident in Rodney Drive.

The victim was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and has since been pronounced dead.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation.

The PSNI has asked anyone with information about the incident to call on the non-emergency number 101.

Recommended

This incident has been deeply shocking and distressing to the St James' community

Paul Doherty

SDLP west Belfast Representative Paul Doherty said: “This incident has been deeply shocking and distressing to the St James’ community.

“There is no place in our society for violence.

“Of course, the thoughts of the whole community will first and foremost be with the victim this evening after this heinous attack.

“I would encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist the PSNI with their inquiries.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in