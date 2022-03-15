Parts of viable explosive devices found in Londonderry

Parts of viable explosive devices were found in Londonderry, police in Northern Ireland have confirmed, after a lengthy security alert in the city was brought to an end.

The operation to investigate the suspicious objects, found in the Fahan Street area of Derry, saw many residents forced from their homes.

Police said it showed an appalling disregard for the safety of the local community.

On Tuesday, the PSNI confirmed that viable devices were discovered by officers.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: “Following a complex operation yesterday and today, we have removed component parts of an explosive device, a timer power unit and three pipe-bombs which have been declared viable devices.

The fact that these explosive items were left in an area which could have been found by anyone, shows an appalling disregard for the safety of the local community Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Hamlin

“These devices were located in an area of undergrowth in a residential area and have now been safely recovered for examination.”

He confirmed police are investigating whether the incident could be linked to the New IRA.

“The manufacture, storage and use of unstable, home-made explosive devices in residential areas indiscriminately puts everyone at risk,” Mr Hamlin said.

“One line of inquiry relates to the manufacture of the timer power unit and its similarity to a device recovered in Dungiven in 2021, which we believe was made by members of the violent dissident republican terrorist group the New IRA.

“We are mindful of the disruption and impact that security alerts such as this have on the local community.

“I want to reassure local residents that our actions are focused on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by such violent groups.”

He also appealed for information, stressing that “our chances of identifying those who use violence in a bid to coercively control communities and putting them before the courts are vastly improved by support and information from community”.

An attack on officers at the scene on Monday was also condemned, after police vehicles were damaged by missiles.

Derry City and Strabane area commander, Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said: “It is extremely disappointing to have witnessed the scenes of disorder on our streets last night.

“Scenes like those on our streets last night are senseless.”