Police launch murder investigation following death of man after assault
The PSNI has appealed for information over the death of Eugene McCormack.
Detectives have launched a murder probe following the death of a man a week after he was assaulted.
The PSNI is investigating an incident at a house in Donard Drive in Lisburn which occurred on February 1.
Eugene McCormack, 53, died on Tuesday.
Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “Eugene was assaulted during the incident, which occurred at around 3.30pm last Tuesday afternoon, and was taken to hospital where tragically he passed away earlier today.
“A 30-year-old man is currently on remand in prison in connection with the matter.
“Our inquiries are continuing at this time and I would appeal to anyone with any information or footage that could be of use to our investigation, to contact detectives at Ladas Drive on 101 quoting reference 1171 01/02/22.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.