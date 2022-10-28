Pulp among headline acts at Trnsmt festival

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britpop legends Pulp will be one of the headline acts at next year’s Trnsmt, organisers have said.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed the group’s reunion earlier this year, saying they will play “some concerts” in 2023, though bassist Steve Mackey said he will not appear at the upcoming shows.

George Ezra, Sam Fender and The 1975 are also some of the latest headline acts to have been revealed for the Scottish festival next summer.

Pulp’s performance will be part of the group’s hugely anticipated comeback as 2023 will see the band, apart from Mackey, reunite and play live for the first time in about 10 years.

In a statement on Instagram, Mackey said: “Pulp is a very important part of my creative life… and I’m exceptionally proud of the body of work we’ve created together.

“Jarvis and I remastered Pulp’s entire Universal Records back catalogue together just over two years ago at Abbey Road Studios. It was a huge pleasure to do that and review our songs and recordings together.

“There have been wide reports of a full reunion for UK concerts today. However I’ve decided to continue the work I’m engaged in – music, filmmaking and photography projects, and will not be joining them for these UK shows just announced.

“Wishing Candy, Nick, Mark and Jarvis the very best with forthcoming performances in the UK and also an enormous thanks to Pulp’s amazing fanbase, many of whom have sent me lovely messages today.”

George Ezra is set to play on the Friday, the same day as One Direction’s Niall Horan, who will be making his Trnsmt debut.

Sam Fender will play on the Saturday in what will be his fourth year performing at Trnsmt.

He said: “Glasgow is genuinely one of my favourite cities in the world to play, the crowd’s always so up for it.

It's gonna be huge, see you there Sam Fender

“We’ve always loved playing Trnsmt and can’t believe we’re finally going to be headlining it next year.

“It’s gonna be huge, see you there.”

Shortly after releasing their fifth album, The 1975 have been confirmed as the group to close the curtain on Trnsmt next year.

The Kooks will also be performing following their sell-out 15th anniversary tour for their debut Inside In / Inside Out album.

Other performances included in the Trnsmt line-up will be from Aitch, Kasabian, Inhaler, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, Royal Blood, Becky Hill, Maisie Peters, Ashnikko, Brooke Combe and Jamie Webster.

In a new move for next year, organisers said festival-goers can upgrade their experience by going VIP+ or Ultimate.

The VIP+ tickets guarantee access to the front pen of the stage throughout the full day which is usually only available on a first come, first served basis, and will include the luxuries of the VIP ticket.

The Ultimate Trnsmt tickets, which are limited, will include complimentary drinks, lunch and dinner, table service, everything in the VIP and VIP+ packages, and more.

If Glasgow Green had a roof, it will be well and truly raised next summer and we can’t wait to welcome fans back Geoff Ellis, Trnsmt

King Tut’s Stage, Boogie Bar and River Stage artists are still to be announced, with more acts to be added to the main stage line-up, organisers said.

Geoff Ellis, festival director at Trnsmt, said: “After the success of this summer’s sell-out event, we are excited to launch 2023’s line-up.

“It’s one of our biggest yet, led by festival legends Pulp, Glasgow’s adopted Geordie Sam Fender and returning previous headliners The 1975, George Ezra, and Kasabian along with some new and established names, with plenty more acts still to be announced including some of the best emerging talent on offer.

“We know that while everyone is feeling the squeeze from rising prices, there’s an unwavering demand for live music. We’ve made the decision to keep our weekend general admission tickets at the same price as last year for the initial on-sale and it’s important to us that experiencing the thrill and excitement of live music is accessible to as many people as possible.

“If Glasgow Green had a roof, it will be well and truly raised next summer and we can’t wait to welcome fans back.”

Trnsmt will take place on Glasgow Green from July 7 to 9 next year.

Presale tickets will be available to buy from 9am on November 3.

A general sale will then be live from 9am the following day (November 4).