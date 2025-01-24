Man arrested after 75-year-old stabbed to death at property in Putney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 75-year-old man was stabbed to death.

Scotland Yard said officers were called on Friday at 3.36am to a property on Deodar Road, Putney, south-west London, following reports of a stabbing.

London Ambulance Service treated the 75-year-old man for stab injuries, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man, who is believed to be known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday and police await formal identification.

Detective Superintendent Amanda Mawhinney, from the South West Command Unit – which covers Putney, said: “We are currently supporting the family of a man who was sadly killed in the early hours of this morning.

“I am aware that people in the community may feel shocked following this – we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

“Although we have made significant progress by making an arrest, I would like to make it clear that our investigation does not stop here. We need the local community to help us understand what happened in the early hours of this morning.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at around 3am and that saw or heard anything unusual to contact us as soon as possible.

“You may notice a higher police presence within the area today whilst we carry out our inquiries. A scene is in place as well as road closures. If you feel the need to raise anything with our officers, then please feel free to speak with them whilst they are in the area.”