Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fans hope Qatar beer cost will drop after bars ‘overestimated surge pricing’

Supporters say they have faced prices of up to £15 for a pint during the World Cup.

Richard Wheeler
Monday 28 November 2022 11:15
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Beer prices in Qatar could fall after some bars “overestimated what they can get away with” charging during the World Cup, according to a fans’ group.

Supporters visiting the Gulf state say they have faced prices of up to £15 for a pint during the tournament, although many have found it cheaper and venues have offered deals.

Free Lions, the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) team that provides travel and logistical advice to England fans, said expats they have spoken to believe some hotels may have overestimated their surge pricing for the tournament.

Qatar’s alcohol laws mean it is available only at licensed hotel restaurants and bars, and expatriates living in the country can obtain alcohol on a permit system.

The sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums was banned two days before the tournament kicked off, with an exception made for corporate spectators, although Budweiser is available at the main fan park at around £12 a pint.

Recommended

Supporters from England and Wales say they have found places to enjoy a drink, but many added that the restrictions have not been an issue and the tournament has had a more relaxed atmosphere as a result.

The latest edition of the Free Lions fanzine, released ahead of the England v Wales game on Tuesday, said: “Exchange rate permitting, our experience is that in normal times a pint is going to set you back £12-15, clearly not sustainable for those planning to spend a large portion of their trip drinking.

“We are aware of some bars which have a cover charge to get in, but most if not all of these offer the money back in the way of food and/or drinks tokens.

“Sadly, many of the bars have stopped their happy hours for the World Cup and most of those that remain are not great value.

“Speaking to some of the expats who live locally they believe some have overestimated what they can get away with in terms of surge pricing and prices may fall as the tournament continues. Let’s hope so!”

Earlier in the tournament the group said fans “might be lucky enough” to get a beer for £7 to £8 during happy hours at venues.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in