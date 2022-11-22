Jump to content

What the papers say – November 22

The papers cover the World Cup, new cancer treatments and change at the top of Disney.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 22 November 2022 01:24
What the papers say – November 22 (PA)
What the papers say – November 22 (PA)
(PA Archive)

FIFA’s “shameful” behaviour in Qatar, a politician’s alleged bad behaviour and Christmas parties lead the front pages.

“Hooray Jude!” states the headline of The Sun, as it celebrates “footy wonderkid” Jude Bellingham for scoring England’s opener in their win over Iran.

The Daily Mirror also covers the match, with the paper drawing attention to FIFA’s “shameful” ban of the OneLove armbands that it says has shown the “true face of (the) Qatar regime”.

Metro hails the “bravery of lions” as it notes the “courageous” protests against human rights violations by Iran’s players as they refused to sing their anthem pre-match.

Meanwhile, leading British specialists are cited by The Times as saying those with advanced cancers will see their life expectancy double within the decade due to new treatments.

The Guardian has been told Dominic Raab behaved so badly in a meeting with the Home Office during his first stint as Justice Secretary that his department’s top official had to personally apologise to counterparts.

Sir Keir Starmer will deliver a speech to business leaders in which he will say the UK must end its economic dependence on migrant labour, reports The Daily Telegraph.

But The Independent covers the same upcoming address by saying Labour’s leader will commit to his party relaxing immigration.

European Union officials have told i that Downing Street is guilty of “wishful thinking” if it thinks it can pursue a closer relationship with the bloc without adopting laws such as freedom of movement.

The Daily Mail says the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority has instructed MPs that they can for the first time hold Christmas parties at taxpayers’ expense.

And insiders have told the Financial Times senior Disney executives led an insurrection against chief executive Bob Chapek in recent weeks that led to him being replaced by predecessor Bob Iger.

