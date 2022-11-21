Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

ITV Sport’s technical director dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

Friend Neil Stainsby, a TV studio director, posted on Twitter that Roger Pearce had been set to retire in five weeks’ time.

Ben Mitchell
Monday 21 November 2022 22:26
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Wire)

ITV Sport’s technical director has died while heading the channel’s World Cup coverage in Qatar, the channel has said.

The death of Roger Pearce, who has been part of ITV’s major sports event team since the 1988 Olympics, was announced on air by sports presenter Mark Pougatch.

He said: “We have some very sad news to bring you from here in Qatar.

“Our technical director, Roger Pearce, who was here embarking on his eighth World Cup has sadly passed away.

“Roger and his team are the brilliant people who bring you the pictures into your homes and make it all happen.

Recommended

“Roger was a hugely respected figure in the TV sport broadcasting industry, for ITV he has been instrumental in the logistical planning and delivery of rugby world cups as well as the football world cups as well as the Euros.

“He always had a smile on his face and left a smile on your faces.

“He was utterly dedicated, professional, charming and hugely popular.

“He will be missed by so many people inside the industry and at home.”

Friend Neil Stainsby, a TV studio director, posted on Twitter that Mr Pearce had been set to retire in five weeks’ time.

Recommended

He wrote: “So sad to hear of the passing of my friend and former colleague at ITV Meridian, Roger Pearce. He died on his last assignment in Qatar before retirement in 5 weeks time. RIP Roger.”

Mr Pearce started his career as an engineer at Grampian TV and worked in other ITV regions such as TVS and Meridian before joining ITV network sport full time in 2001 and becoming its technical director in 2008.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in