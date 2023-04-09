Royal family attend Easter Sunday service at Windsor

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King, Queen Consort and other senior royals have attended St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the first Easter Sunday service of Charles’s reign.

The royal family were out in force in the grounds of the castle, enjoying the bright spring sunshine ahead of the morning service.

Charles and Camilla arrived wearing matching royal blue outfits, with the King in a suit and the Queen Consort wearing a coat dress by Anna Valentine with a Philip Treacy hat.

They were followed by the Duke of York and the Princess Royal.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Kate wore a marine blue Catherine Walker coat and matching pill-box hat by Lock & Co.

William and Prince George walked side by side wearing matching navy suits, while Princess Charlotte held her father’s hand.

Prince Louis, attending the service for the first time, wore a suit jacket and light blue shorts.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex arrived with their son James, Viscount Severn.

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi, also attended the service, a staple in the royal calendar, as did her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Zara and Mike Tindall and their two daughters, Mia and Lena.

It was likely to have been a moving moment for the royal family, with the 15th century chapel being the late Queen’s final resting place and the Easter Sunday service the first to take place since her death.

Elizabeth II is buried in the church’s tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, and her parents, George VI and the Queen Mother, with their four names inscribed on a new black stone slab set in the floor.

Charles, as monarch, has succeeded his mother to become the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

In less than a month’s time, he will be crowned alongside Camilla in a religious service in Westminster Abbey.