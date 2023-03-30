In Pictures: King meets refugees, politicians and traders in Berlin

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King and Queen Consort packed a lot into the early part of their day as they continued their first overseas tour since Charles inherited the throne.

An early morning visit to a market let keen horticulturalist Charles see local produce before he hailed UK-German relations in a speech to the country’s parliament, the Bundestag.

No meeting with Germany would be complete without football and the King sampled some table football during his visit to a refugee centre.

The Queen Consort, meanwhile, had a treat in store when she went to the German capital’s Komische Opera Berlin.

She met performers and listened to a recital.

The King’s address to the Bundestag saw him praise the special bond between the countries.

A chat at the Chancellery gave the King another chance to exchange views as he met German leader Olaf Scholz.