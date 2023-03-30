Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: King meets refugees, politicians and traders in Berlin

The Queen Consort paid a visit to a light opera company in the couple’s first foray overseas in their new roles.

Pa
Thursday 30 March 2023 14:50
The King and Berlin’s governing mayor Franziska Giffey during a visit to the refugee arrival centre at Tegel airport, Berlin (Phil Noble/PA)
The King and Berlin’s governing mayor Franziska Giffey during a visit to the refugee arrival centre at Tegel airport, Berlin (Phil Noble/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King and Queen Consort packed a lot into the early part of their day as they continued their first overseas tour since Charles inherited the throne.

An early morning visit to a market let keen horticulturalist Charles see local produce before he  hailed UK-German relations in a speech to the country’s parliament, the Bundestag.

No meeting with Germany would be complete without football and the King sampled some table football during his visit to a refugee centre.

The Queen Consort, meanwhile, had a treat in store when she went to the German capital’s Komische Opera Berlin.

She met performers and listened to a recital.

Recommended

The King’s address to the Bundestag saw him praise the special bond between the countries.

A chat at the Chancellery gave the King another chance to exchange views as he met German leader Olaf Scholz.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in