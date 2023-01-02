Two UK citizens among four killed in mid-air helicopter crash in Australia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two UK citizens were among four people killed in a mid-air crash between two helicopters on Australia’s Gold Coast.

The crash occurred around 2pm local time (4am GMT) on Monday in Main Beach, Queensland Police said in a statement.

The force said that “initial investigations” indicate that the collision occurred when one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing.

One of the helicopters was able to safely land on the sandbank, with only five of its six passengers suffering minor injuries.

However, the other helicopter crashed, killing four of those inside, and leaving a further three critically injured.

The forensic crash unit is investigating the incident with help from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said his thoughts were with those affected by the incident.

“Australia is shocked by the news of the terrible and tragic helicopter incident today on the Gold Coast,” he said in a tweet.

“My thoughts are with all those affected, including first responders, and my deepest sympathies are with those who are grieving.”

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted that it was an “unthinkable tragedy”.

“My deepest sympathies are with each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident.”