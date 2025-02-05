Drivers hit by higher fuel prices for fourth month in a row
Since the start of October the price per litre has increased by 5p for petrol and 6p for diesel, the RAC said.
Drivers have suffered a fourth consecutive month of rising fuel prices, analysis shows.
This has been partly attributed to a spike in oil prices in mid-January, which saw the cost of a barrel exceed 80 US dollars for several days.
A slight weakening of the pound against the dollar has also made wholesale fuel more expensive for retailers.
At the end of January, the average price of a litre of petrol and diesel was 139.0p and 145.7p respectively.
RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “It’s not been a good start to 2025 for drivers at the pumps with prices going up for the fourth month in a row.
“Sadly, filling up is now nearly £3 more expensive than it was at the start of October.
“We hope this trend won’t continue and that prices drop back down again.
“Much depends on global oil supply and demand. While the price of oil can be notoriously volatile, there’s reason to think forecourt fuel prices may get cheaper in the coming months as some analysts are predicting an average oil price nearer to 70 US dollars this year.”