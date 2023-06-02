Record 12p monthly fall in diesel prices

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Diesel prices fell by a record of nearly 12p per litre last month, new figures show.

The RAC said the average price of the fuel at UK forecourts dropped from 158.9p to 147.0p in May.

Despite this being the largest monthly reduction since the motoring services company began tracking fuel prices in 2000, it believes the cut should have been more significant to fully reflect changes in the wholesale market.

It’s still galling to see that a litre of diesel is 8.5p cheaper in Northern Ireland Simon Williams, RAC

The price drop has lowered the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car by around £6.50.

May was the seventh consecutive month in which pump prices fell.

The average price of a litre of petrol dropped by more than 3p from 146.5p to 143.3p last month.

On May 15, the Competition and Markets Authority watchdog reported that indications show higher pump prices in 2022 “appear in part to reflect some weakening of competition”.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “After calling for big pump price cuts for weeks, we were pleased to see that May was the month where this finally happened.

“The fact it appears to have been prompted by the Competition and Markets Authority’s mid-month announcement about weakening competition in fuel retailing is surely not a coincidence.

“A 12p reduction in the price of diesel in one month is something we haven’t seen in nearly 23 years of monitoring prices.

“But despite this, it’s still galling to see that a litre of diesel is 8.5p cheaper in Northern Ireland than it is in the rest of the UK.

“This points to a more transparent and competitive fuel market there, something drivers in the rest of the UK would very much like to see, particularly with money being so tight in the cost-of-living crisis.”