Investigation launched into performance of National Highways

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An investigation has been launched into National Highways because its “performance has dipped in a number of areas”, a regulator has announced.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said it is conducting the inquiry because potential risks it identified in a report in July 2023 have “materialised”, relating to issues such as the delivery of major schemes and management of assets.

National Highways is the Government-owned company responsible for motorways and major A roads in England.

ORR director of planning and performance Feras Alshaker said: “National Highways has generally delivered well for road users, but in recent months we have become concerned that its performance has dipped in a number of areas and issues are recurring.

“We are opening an investigation now to help ORR and National Highways achieve a common understanding of what is causing the current dip in performance, and whether it is still reasonable for us to expect the levels of performance set out in the second Road Investment Strategy.

“We can then put in place any appropriate measures before the end of this road period and set the company up for success in the next, delivering for road users and taxpayers.”

A National Highways spokesman said: “National Highways’ priority is connecting the country safely and reliably, delivering economic prosperity and a thriving environment.

“We will co-operate fully with ORR as it undertakes its investigation and look forward to receiving its recommendations.”

The promise of great journeys tomorrow should not come at an unacceptable cost for drivers today Steve Gooding, RAC Foundation

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “Drivers up and down the country will have experienced roadworks on the major routes run by National Highways, and in one sense that’s a good sign: we can all see money is being spent on this vital network which the country relies on.

“However, as motorists get caught up in the congestion these projects often bring, they will want reassurance that the works – whether enhancements or maintenance – are being carried out as quickly and cost-effectively as possible.

“The promise of great journeys tomorrow should not come at an unacceptable cost for drivers today.”