Two in five rear seat car passengers killed in crashes not wearing seat belt

Parents are being urged to ensure seat belt wearing becomes “second nature” for children as figures show 40% of rear seat car passengers killed in crashes are not belted up.

Motoring research charity the RAC Foundation made the plea in response to PA news agency analysis of Department for Transport (DfT) statistics.

The percentage of car occupants who die in crashes that are unrestrained falls to 23% for drivers and 19% for front seat passengers.

The figures cover crashes in Britain in the five years to the end of 2023.

The percentage of fatalities in any seat not wearing a belt rose from 21% in 2022 to 25% last year.

It's difficult to comprehend why anyone would choose not to wear a seat belt Steve Gooding, RAC Foundation

Between 2019 and 2023, the figure was highest between 10pm and 4am (around 50%), and during weekends (28% on Saturdays and 30% on Sundays).

It was also highest for males (29%) and people aged 35-44 (37%).

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: “It’s difficult to comprehend why anyone would choose not to wear a seat belt, given the life-saving protection it provides.

“Over recent decades, vehicle safety has advanced significantly, but these benefits are undermined if drivers and passengers neglect to use the safety systems designed to protect them.

“While increasing penalties for non-compliance or developing technology to prevent vehicles from moving without everyone belted up could be explored, the core issue remains one of personal responsibility.

“Parents, in particular, have a crucial role in modelling safe behaviour – ensuring that buckling up becomes second nature for their children by demonstrating it on every journey, however short.”

Drivers can be handed a £100 on-the-spot fixed penalty notice if they are caught not wearing a seat belt when they are supposed to.

If the case goes to court they could be fined up to £500.

Drivers are also responsible for ensuring children aged up to 14 are properly restrained.

Those older than 14 are deemed responsible for their own actions, so passengers in that age category can be fined for not being belted up.

There are limited exemptions to the requirement to wear a seat belt, such as when reversing, being a licensed taxi driver, or when carrying out deliveries in a goods vehicle with no more than 50 metres between stops.

One of the most startling television adverts by the Government’s road safety Think! campaign highlighted the possible consequences of being unbelted in the back of a car during a crash.

The advert, launched in 1998, showed an unrestrained teenager being thrown forward into his mother – who was driving – instantly killing her.

A DfT spokesperson said: “Far too many lives are being cut short simply because seat belts aren’t being worn.

“We are determined to improve road safety, working alongside road safety organisations and through initiatives like our Click campaign which reminds people to belt up on every journey, and in every seat.”