Three out of five drivers believe local road conditions have worsened – survey
Three out of five drivers (60%) believe the condition of local roads has deteriorated in the past year, a new survey suggests.
Just 4% of the 3,102 motorists polled for the RAC said the roads in their area have improved.
The proportion of respondents to the annual survey who believe local roads they use regularly have worsened in the past 12 months increased from 52% in 2020 and 58% in 2021.
Some 86% of those questioned in the latest poll said they have to steer to avoid potholes on several occasions when driving.
This rises to 90% among those who live in rural areas.
More than half (55%) of all respondents think the standard of pothole repairs is “poor” at best.
Separate RAC figures on breakdowns due to pothole-related damage show drivers are 1.6 times more likely to suffer such an issue than they were in 2006.
RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “Sadly, neither driver’s feelings or the RAC Pothole Index point to any substantial improvement in the quality of our local roads.
“Many describe the repair work – when it’s carried out – as being substandard which more than likely means potholes and surface defects will quickly reappear, costing yet more money to fix.
“This seems to be utter madness and an issue that badly needs addressing if drivers’ views are indeed accurate.”
David Renard, transport spokesman for the Local Government Association, said: “Despite the efforts of councils, which repair a pothole every 19 seconds, our local roads repair backlog is rising, with latest estimates showing it would take over £12 billion and 10 years to clear.
“Councils across the country are facing unprecedented increased costs to repair our local roads, keep our street lights switched on and invest in improved local infrastructure.”
