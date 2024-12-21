What the papers say – December 21
A wide range of stories adorn the front pages of Saturday’s papers.
An attack on a Christmas market in Germany features among Saturday’s leading stories.
The Daily Mail reports at least two people are dead after a car ploughed into a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg.
The Daily Express says the King is feeling “positive” ahead of a return to full duty next year.
The Sun also carries royal news, reporting the Duke of York is refusing to walk Queen Elizabeth’s corgis.
The Guardian leads with Chancellor Rachel Reeves insisting she will not “gaslight” working people over her plans to turn around the economy.
Half a million Britons are taking weight-loss injections bought online, according to The Times.
The Daily Mirror says the Health Secretary has vowed more patients will be able to see the same doctor each visit under plans to improve the NHS.
The Daily Telegraph reports IVF inventor Patrick Steptoe secretly impregnated women with sperm from a senior lab scientist without consent.
The nation’s 10 worst rail companies cancel 800 services daily, according to the iweekend.
The FTWeekend reports European officials have been told US President-elect Donald Trump expects Nato members to raise their defence spending to 5% of GDP.
And the Daily Star says the UK’s new ambassador to the US previously called Mr Trump a “danger to the world”.